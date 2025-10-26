Regal Asian Investments Reports NTA Update for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) has shared an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited announced an estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share of $2.94 as of October 24, 2025. This update reflects the company’s ongoing strategy under Regal Funds Management’s guidance, indicating stable asset management and potential implications for investor confidence in the Asian market-focused portfolio.

Regal Asian Investments Limited (RG8) offers investors access to a concentrated portfolio of long and short positions in securities with exposure to the Asian region. The company transitioned its portfolio management to Regal Funds Management in June 2022 and rebranded from VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited to Regal Asian Investments Limited in November 2022. RG8 employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach leveraging Regal’s expertise and network.

Average Trading Volume: 172,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

