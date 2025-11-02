Regal Asian Investments Reports NTA Backing Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd ( (AU:RG8) ) has shared an announcement.

Regal Asian Investments Limited announced that as of October 31, 2025, the estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share was $3.01. This update reflects the company’s ongoing operations and market positioning, providing stakeholders with a clear view of its financial health and performance in the Asian investment market.

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) offers investors access to a concentrated portfolio of long and short positions in securities with exposure to the Asian region. The company employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach and is managed by Regal Funds Management, a specialist alternatives investment manager. The company transitioned its portfolio management responsibilities in June 2022 and rebranded from VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited to Regal Asian Investments Limited in November 2022.

Average Trading Volume: 174,674

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

