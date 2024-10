VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, with 43,267 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day, adding to the 30,988,396 shares bought back before that. The notification follows a series of buy-backs aimed at reducing the number of shares on the market, detailed under the ASX code RG8.

