Refined Energy Corp. Launches $2 Million Private Placement

An update from Refined Energy ( (TSE:RUU) ) is now available.

Refined Energy Corp. announced a non-brokered private placement financing, aiming to raise between $1.9 million and $2 million through the issuance of up to 10 million units priced at $0.20 each. The proceeds will be used for exploration and evaluation at the Dufferin Project and for general working capital. The private placement is set to close around November 14, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and minimum fundraising conditions. This move could strengthen Refined Energy’s operational capabilities and enhance its market positioning in the North American mining sector.

Refined Energy Corp is a junior mining company focused on identifying, evaluating, and acquiring interests in mineral properties across North America. Its flagship project is the Dufferin Project located in the Athabasca Basin, with a drill program scheduled for 2026. The company also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan and is actively reviewing other potential mineral properties for acquisition.

YTD Price Performance: 2.86%

Average Trading Volume: 15,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.82M

