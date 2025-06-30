REF Holdings Limited Strengthens Nomination Committee with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from REF Holdings Limited ( (HK:1631) ).

REF Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the appointment of Ms. Fan Jia Yin as a member of its nomination committee, effective 30 June 2025. This strategic appointment aims to strengthen the company’s leadership structure, with Ms. Fan joining three independent non-executive directors in the committee. The board expressed its warm welcome to Ms. Fan, indicating a positive outlook for the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

More about REF Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 793,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$126.7M

