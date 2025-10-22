Reeflex Solutions Inc. to Present at Schachter Energy Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Reeflex Solutions Inc. ( (TSE:RFX) ) has issued an announcement.

Reeflex Solutions Inc. announced its participation in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, where President & CEO John Babic will present and engage with attendees. This involvement underscores Reeflex’s active role in the energy sector, offering stakeholders an opportunity to interact directly with company executives and gain insights into the company’s operations and market positioning.

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a Canadian company offering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various sectors. Through its subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., it provides coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas industry, while its Ranglar Manufacturing division specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for diverse industrial applications.

