Reeflex Solutions Inc. to Present at Schachter Energy Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Reeflex Solutions Inc. ( (TSE:RFX) ).

Reeflex Solutions Inc. announced its participation in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, where President & CEO John Babic will present and engage with attendees. This event offers a platform for energy sector investors to interact directly with company executives, potentially enhancing Reeflex’s visibility and stakeholder engagement within the energy industry.

More about Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a Canadian company that provides advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various sectors. Through its subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., it offers coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas industry, while its Ranglar Manufacturing division specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for diverse industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 15,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.77M

See more insights into RFX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue