Reedy Lagoon Announces 2025 AGM Details

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited ( (AU:RLC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 27, 2025, at Moore Australia’s offices in Melbourne. Shareholders have the option to attend in person or by proxy, with all AGM-related information available on the company’s website. The announcement outlines key dates, including the release of full-year audited results on September 30, 2025, and the opening of online proxy voting on October 24, 2025. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders, providing an opportunity to engage with the company’s board and discuss future directions.

Current Market Cap: A$3.88M

