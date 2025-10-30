Redwood Trust Reports Record Mortgage Banking Growth

Redwood Trust ( (RWT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Redwood Trust presented to its investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a specialty finance company that focuses on providing liquidity to segments of the U.S. housing market through securitization platforms, whole-loan distribution, and joint ventures, operating primarily as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Redwood Trust reported record mortgage banking production volumes, highlighting a significant transition towards its core operating model. The company achieved $6.8 billion in cumulative loan production, marking the highest mortgage banking revenues since 2021.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP net loss of $9.5 million, primarily due to one-time expenses related to legacy investments, and a GAAP book value per common share of $7.35. Despite the net loss, the company reported a non-GAAP Core Segments Earnings Available for Distribution (EAD) of $27.1 million, or $0.20 per basic common share. Redwood also executed capital management initiatives, including a $1 billion transfer of legacy investments and a $29 million share repurchase.

The company expanded its partnership with CPP Investments, extending secured financing facilities and increasing the facility size to $400 million, which supports ongoing platform growth. This strategic move aligns with Redwood’s focus on repositioning its balance sheet for increased transaction activity as interest rates decline.

Looking ahead, Redwood Trust remains focused on delivering shareholder returns through its scalable business model, emphasizing growth in its core mortgage banking platforms and reducing legacy portfolio holdings.

