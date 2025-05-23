Redwood Trust Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Redwood ( (RWT) ) has provided an update.

On May 22, 2025, Redwood Trust, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where three key items were voted upon. The stockholders elected nine directors to serve until the 2026 meeting, ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2025, and approved a non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (RWT) stock is a Hold with a $6.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on RWT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RWT is a Neutral.

Redwood Trust is navigating a period of transition, balancing positive strategic growth with historical financial volatility and cash flow management issues. Although recent earnings and corporate events highlight progress, the technical outlook suggests caution, and valuation metrics offer mixed signals. Investors should weigh the high dividend yield against the risks of sustaining financial improvements.

To see Spark’s full report on RWT stock, click here.

More about Redwood

Average Trading Volume: 1,069,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $732.1M

Average Trading Volume: 1,069,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $732.1M

