Redsun Properties Reports Preliminary Sales Figures for July 2025

An announcement from Redsun Properties Group Ltd. ( (HK:1996) ) is now available.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. announced its unaudited operating figures for July 2025, reporting contracted sales of RMB337 million with a sales area of 25,280 square meters. From January to July 2025, the company achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB3.208 billion. While these figures provide insight into the company’s performance, they are preliminary and subject to change, urging investors to exercise caution.

Redsun Properties Group Ltd. is a real estate company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It focuses on property development and sales, primarily operating in the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: -32.31%

Average Trading Volume: 581,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$145.9M

