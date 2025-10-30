Redox Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Redox Limited ( (AU:RDX) ) has shared an update.

Redox Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mary Verschuer acquiring an additional 9,055 ordinary shares through Verschuer Investments Pty Ltd, increasing her indirect interest to 28,663 shares. This acquisition, conducted via an on-market trade, reflects a strategic move that could potentially strengthen the company’s leadership stake and influence in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RDX) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Redox Limited stock, see the AU:RDX Stock Forecast page.

More about Redox Limited

Redox Limited operates in the chemical distribution industry, providing a wide range of chemical products and solutions to various sectors. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products and services, catering to industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 696,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.49B

See more insights into RDX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue