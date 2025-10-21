RedHill Biopharma Amends Purchase Agreement with Alumni Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RedHill Biopharma ( (RDHL) ) has issued an update.

On October 20, 2025, RedHill Biopharma amended its Any Market Purchase Agreement with Alumni Capital LP, increasing the ownership limit for Forward Purchase Notices from 4.99% to 9.99%. This amendment allows RedHill greater flexibility in capital raising through the sale of American Depositary Shares, potentially impacting its financial strategy and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDHL) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RedHill Biopharma stock, see the RDHL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RDHL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDHL is a Neutral.

RedHill Biopharma’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by consistent losses and high leverage. The technical analysis indicates weak momentum, and the lack of valuation metrics further underscores financial instability. These factors collectively suggest a high-risk investment profile.

To see Spark’s full report on RDHL stock, click here.

More about RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, focusing on the development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and cancer. The company is engaged in various stages of clinical development and aims to address unmet medical needs in these areas.

Average Trading Volume: 1,390,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.76M

See more insights into RDHL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue