Redflow Clinches Another U.S. Defense Energy Deal

Redflow Limited has secured a second contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide a 400 kWh energy storage solution at Sigonella Naval Air Station in Italy. This follows their previous project at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York, reinforcing Redflow’s role in supplying non-lithium, long-duration energy storage systems for military resilience and decarbonization efforts. The company emphasizes the unique features of their zinc-bromine flow batteries, including safety and reliable operations, as key to their selection over lithium-based alternatives.

