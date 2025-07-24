Redelfi S.p.A. Approves 2024 Sustainability Report, Reinforcing ESG Commitment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Redelfi S.p.A. ( (IT:RDF) ) has provided an update.

Redelfi S.p.A. has approved its Sustainability Report for 2024, highlighting its achievements in reducing environmental impact and promoting social inclusion. The report, prepared in line with GRI Standards 2021, underscores Redelfi’s commitment to ESG principles and its proactive approach to sustainability, including collaborations with universities and support for community projects. This initiative reflects the company’s dedication to creating value for communities and the environment while advancing its industrial growth.

More about Redelfi S.p.A.

Redelfi S.p.A. is an industrial group headquartered in Genoa, Italy, focused on developing innovative and sustainable infrastructures to promote energy transition. The company is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan segment of Borsa Italiana and integrates ESG criteria into its business model.

