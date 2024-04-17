Redde Northgate Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Redde Northgate Plc (GB:REDD) has released an update.

Redde Northgate Plc, a leading integrated mobility solutions provider, has announced the purchase of 175,000 of its own ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 369.892857 pence per share. This buyback is part of the company’s strategy to manage share capital, and it brings the total number of voting rights in the company to 225,309,561. Redde Northgate continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value through its comprehensive services across the vehicle lifecycle.

For further insights into GB:REDD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.