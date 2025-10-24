Redcentric Announces Share Option Exercise and New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Redcentric ( (GB:RCN) ).

Redcentric plc has announced the exercise of employee share options, resulting in the issuance of 22,483 new ordinary shares under the company’s SAYE Option Plan 2014. These shares are set to be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the company’s issued share capital to 159,270,848 ordinary shares, with implications for shareholder reporting under FCA guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RCN) stock is a Hold with a £134.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Redcentric stock, see the GB:RCN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RCN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RCN is a Neutral.

Redcentric’s overall stock score reflects a company facing challenges in revenue growth and profitability, despite positive cash flow trends. The technical analysis shows a moderately positive trend, but high valuation metrics suggest caution. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RCN stock, click here.

More about Redcentric

Redcentric plc is a leading UK IT managed services provider, focusing on delivering a range of IT solutions to businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 73,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £215M

See more data about RCN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue