Redcastle Unveils Maiden Gold Resource Estimate

Redcastle Resources Limited (AU:RC1) has released an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced the maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for the Queen Alexandra prospect, revealing a total of 10.6 thousand ounces of gold across indicated and inferred categories. The company is also preparing for a diamond drilling campaign to explore deeper geological structures and has identified additional gold prospects within the Redcastle project area. The estimates primarily cover oxide and transition materials, with high-grade gold shoots anticipated at greater depths.

