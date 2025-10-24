Redcastle Resources Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Redcastle Resources Limited ( (AU:RC1) ) just unveiled an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 27, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, election and re-election of directors, approval of a 7.1A mandate for issuing equity securities, and a consolidation of capital, which could impact shareholder value and company operations.

More about Redcastle Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,893,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.88M

See more data about RC1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue