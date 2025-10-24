Redcastle Resources Limited Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Redcastle Resources Limited ( (AU:RC1) ) is now available.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 27, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company has opted not to send physical copies of the Notice of Meeting, directing shareholders to access the document online. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or return their proxy forms by November 25, 2025. This move reflects a shift towards digital communication, potentially streamlining shareholder engagement and reducing costs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,893,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.88M

