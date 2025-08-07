Redcastle Resources Announces Expiry of Quoted Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Redcastle Resources Limited ( (AU:RC1) ) has provided an update.

Redcastle Resources Limited has announced that its 110,656,800 quoted options, exercisable at $0.032, are due to expire on September 8, 2025. As the options are substantially out of the money, no expiry notices will be sent to holders. The current market price of the underlying shares is significantly lower than the exercise price, indicating limited likelihood of exercise, which may impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Redcastle Resources Limited

Redcastle Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker RC1.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.95M

