Red Star Macalline Adjusts Shopping Mall Operations in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H ( (HK:1528) ).

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. announced its operating statistics for the first three quarters of 2025, revealing significant changes in its shopping mall operations. The company closed four Portfolio Shopping Malls and 29 Managed Shopping Malls, while opening one new Managed Shopping Mall. Additionally, several malls were transferred between Portfolio and Managed categories, reflecting strategic adjustments in its management approach. These changes highlight the company’s efforts to optimize its mall operations and adapt to market demands, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd Class H

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock company based in China, primarily operating in the retail industry. The company manages a vast network of shopping malls, including Portfolio Shopping Malls, Managed Shopping Malls, and home furnishing malls through strategic cooperation. It also engages in franchising home improvement material projects, focusing on expanding its presence in the home improvement and furnishing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,306,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.04B

For detailed information about 1528 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue