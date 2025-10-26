Red Sky Energy Begins Drilling at Killanoola-2 Well

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Red Sky Energy Limited ( (AU:ROG) ) has issued an announcement.

Red Sky Energy Limited has commenced drilling at the Killanoola-2 well in South Australia’s onshore Otway Basin, marking a significant advancement from planning to execution. The drilling operation, which began on October 24, 2025, involves the use of Condor Rig 01 and has successfully completed the initial stages, including the installation and cementing of the surface casing. The current focus is on preparing the BOP equipment to continue drilling to a depth of approximately 1050 meters. This development is a crucial step for Red Sky, as it progresses towards achieving key project milestones, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

Red Sky Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is primarily engaged in projects within the onshore Otway Basin in South Australia, aiming to enhance its market position in the energy industry.

