Red Robin Elects Directors and Ratifies Auditor

Red Robin Gourmet ( (RRGB) ) just unveiled an update.

At the annual meeting of stockholders held on May 22, 2025, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. elected all nine directors nominated by the board for one-year terms. Stockholders approved the compensation of executive officers but did not pass proposals to amend the company’s Certificate of Incorporation for officer exculpation and to eliminate supermajority vote requirements. Additionally, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the 2025 fiscal year was ratified.

The most recent analyst rating on (RRGB) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Red Robin Gourmet stock, see the RRGB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RRGB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RRGB is a Underperform.

Red Robin Gourmet is currently facing severe financial difficulties with declining revenues, negative equity, and poor cash flow metrics, which heavily impact the stock’s outlook. Technical analysis also suggests bearish trends, and valuation metrics highlight significant concerns due to negative profitability. However, there are some positive aspects, such as improved traffic trends and customer satisfaction, along with new leadership, which offer a potential path for recovery. Despite these, the stock remains highly risky, reflected in its low overall score.

More about Red Robin Gourmet

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. operates in the restaurant industry, specializing in gourmet burgers and casual dining experiences.

Average Trading Volume: 343,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $53.92M

