Red Mountain Explores Niobium Prospects in Quebec

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (AU:RMX) has released an update.

Red Mountain Mining Ltd has expanded its portfolio by acquiring two niobium exploration projects in Quebec’s Grenville Province, an area known for significant niobium deposits. The company’s Pacho & Quasi Projects have been identified as having potential carbonatite targets based on historic geophysical data. With the support of a partially underwritten entitlement issue, Red Mountain is gearing up for an inaugural exploration program, while continuing to seek further opportunities, especially in the gold sector.

