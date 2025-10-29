Red Metal Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Red Metal Limited ( (AU:RDM) ) has shared an announcement.

Red Metal Limited announced the issuance of 4,890,642 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 29, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Red Metal Limited

Red Metal Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with metals, positioning itself within the market as a significant player in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 513,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.32M

See more data about RDM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue