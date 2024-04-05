Red Lake Gold Inc. Secures Key Financing

Red Lake Gold Inc (TSE:RGLD) has released an update.

Red Lake Gold Inc. has successfully completed its financing initiatives, raising capital through the issuance of two million common share units and three million flow-through share units, both as previously disclosed. The funds from these financings, which closed on April 4, 2024, will bolster the company’s working capital and finance its exploration activities. Notably, the financing saw significant insider participation, with an insider purchasing a substantial quantity of common share units, demonstrating confidence in the company’s prospects.

