Red Hill Minerals Reports Strong Quarterly Performance and Strategic Expansions

The latest update is out from Red Hill Iron Limited ( (AU:RHI) ).

Red Hill Minerals Limited reported strong financial performance for the quarter ending June 2025, with royalty revenue of $4.79 million from the Onslow Iron Project and a cash balance of $64.5 million. The company is on track to increase its iron ore shipments to 35 million tonnes per annum by Q1 FY26. Additionally, Red Hill has expanded its portfolio by acquiring royalties over the Sandstone Gold Project and the Thomson Gold-Copper Project, while also advancing exploration activities in South Australia and the West Pilbara region.

Red Hill Minerals Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on iron ore and gold-copper projects. The company holds interests in several mining projects, including the Onslow Iron Project and various gold and base metal exploration ventures.

