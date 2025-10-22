Red Hill Minerals Prepares for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Red Hill Iron Limited ( (AU:RHI) ) has shared an update.

Red Hill Minerals Limited has announced the dispatch of documents related to its 2025 Annual General Meeting to shareholders, including a Notice and Access Letter, Notice of Annual General Meeting, and a Sample Proxy Voting Form. The meeting is scheduled for November 21, 2025, and will be held in West Perth. The company is providing these documents electronically, aligning with modern communication preferences, which may enhance shareholder engagement and streamline the process.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RHI) stock is a Hold with a A$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Red Hill Iron Limited stock, see the AU:RHI Stock Forecast page.

More about Red Hill Iron Limited

Red Hill Minerals Limited is a company operating in the minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code RHI.

Average Trading Volume: 18,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$248.2M

See more data about RHI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue