Recursion Pharmaceuticals Enhances Investor Communication Strategy

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) has shared an update.

On February 27, 2024, the Company updated its investors with new presentations, one regarding its recent L(earnings) call and another for use in upcoming meetings. These materials, alongside press releases and filings with the SEC, form part of the Company’s thorough communication strategy, which also incorporates its investor relations webpage and social media. Investors and those interested in the Company’s activities are encouraged to stay informed via these resources, which may contain important material information. However, the information provided in these updates is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act, nor is it integrated into any legal filings unless explicitly stated.

