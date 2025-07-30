Recordati Updates on Share Buyback Program Execution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA ( (IT:REC) ).

Recordati S.p.A. has updated its shareholders on the execution of its share buyback program, initiated to support stock option and performance share plans for its management. The company purchased a total of 52,802 ordinary shares between July 21 and July 25, 2025, with an average price of €52.5805 per share. As of July 25, 2025, Recordati holds 3,815,712 own shares, representing 1.825% of its share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:REC) stock is a Hold with a EUR51.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA stock, see the IT:REC Stock Forecast page.

More about Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange with origins in a family pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. The company provides therapeutic solutions in specialty and general medicine, as well as rare diseases, with operations spanning clinical development, production, marketing, and licensing. Recordati operates in approximately 150 countries across the EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions, employing over 4,450 people worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 284,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €11.07B

Find detailed analytics on REC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue