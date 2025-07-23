Recordati Updates on Share Buyback Program Execution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA ( (IT:REC) ) has provided an update.

Recordati S.p.A. announced an update on its share buyback program, which began on 30 April 2025. The program aims to purchase shares to support stock options and performance share plans for the management of the Recordati Group. From 14 to 18 July 2025, Recordati purchased 130,231 ordinary shares at an average price of €52.9464 per share. As of 18 July 2025, the company held 3,764,910 own shares, representing 1.800% of its share capital. This move is part of Recordati’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and support its incentive plans.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with its origins in a family pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. The company provides therapeutic options in specialty and general medicine, as well as rare diseases. Recordati operates in a fully integrated manner from clinical development to marketing and is present in about 150 countries across the EMEA, Americas, and APAC regions, employing over 4,580 people.

