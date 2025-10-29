Record plc Senior Manager Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Record plc ( (GB:REC) ) has provided an update.

Record plc announced that Thomas Arnold, the Head of Client Team, has acquired 383 ordinary shares in the company as part of the Record plc Share Incentive Plan. This acquisition, executed at a price of 58.78 pence per share, was conducted on the London Stock Exchange Main Market and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align managerial interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:REC) stock is a Buy with a £66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Record plc stock, see the GB:REC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:REC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REC is a Outperform.

Record plc’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust balance sheet and high dividend yield are significant strengths. However, the neutral technical indicators and declining revenue trends slightly offset these positives.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:REC stock, click here.

More about Record plc

Average Trading Volume: 175,407

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £113.8M

Learn more about REC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue