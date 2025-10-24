Record plc Achieves Record AUM and Expands Infrastructure Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Record plc ( (GB:REC) ) has shared an update.

Record plc reported a significant increase in assets under management (AUM) to a record high of US$110.3 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, driven by positive asset growth and strong inflows into its Solutions for Asset Managers and FX Alpha products. The company also completed its first deployment of €100 million from its Infrastructure Equity fund, reflecting strategic expansion in its investment offerings. Despite some client rebalancing leading to outflows, overall net flows remained positive, and performance fees reached £0.5 million for the quarter.

Spark’s Take on GB:REC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:REC is a Outperform.

Record plc’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary strengths, supported by a robust balance sheet and high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest bearish market momentum, which tempers the overall score.

More about Record plc

Record plc is a specialist currency and asset manager, focusing on providing currency management services and asset management solutions. The company operates in the financial services industry, catering to asset managers and institutional clients with a focus on currency hedging and asset management strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 181,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £104.3M

