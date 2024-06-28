Recon Technology Reports Strong Asset Growth

Recon Technology (RCON) has released an update.

Recon Technology, Ltd’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim balance sheets reveal a notable increase in total current assets from RMB 425,059,299 to RMB 504,413,173, reflecting a dynamic financial position in the 2023 fiscal year. The company’s total assets rose from RMB 483,256,229 to RMB 531,824,577, while its equity also increased from RMB 415,370,356 to RMB 439,150,903, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

