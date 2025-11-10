Reclaims Global Secures S$10.3 Million in New Contracts and JTC Reappointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Reclaims Global Limited ( (SG:NEX) ) has shared an announcement.

Reclaims Global Limited has secured 10 new contracts worth S$10.3 million, expected to positively impact the company’s net tangible assets and earnings per share. Additionally, the company has been reappointed as one of JTC’s demolition contractors for three years, with a potential two-year extension, reinforcing its strategic focus on supporting industrial land rejuvenation.

More about Reclaims Global Limited

Reclaims Global Limited is an eco-friendly integrated service provider within Singapore’s construction sector, specializing in demolition works, earthworks, and the removal of construction and demolition waste.

Average Trading Volume: 260,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$58.89M

