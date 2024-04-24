Reckitt Maintains Growth in 2024 Q1 Despite Challenges

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported a solid first quarter in 2024, with like-for-like net revenue growth of 1.5%, despite a slight volume decline and currency exchange headwinds. The hygiene segment showed robust performance with a 7.1% growth, while the health division grew by 1.0%. However, the nutrition business faced a 9.9% decline as it continues to adjust from prior temporary market share gains. The company remains on track to meet its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, with an emphasis on mid-single-digit growth in its health and hygiene portfolios.

