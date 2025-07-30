Reckitt Benckiser Directors Increase Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Reckitt ( (GB:RKT) ) has shared an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has announced several share transactions involving its directors and non-executive directors. These transactions, which include the purchase of ordinary shares by key figures such as Chair Jeremy Darroch and Non-Executive Directors Andrew Bonfield, Margherita Della Valle, Fiona Dawson, Mahesh Madhavan, Elane Stock, and Marybeth Hays, took place on the London Stock Exchange. The purchases reflect a significant investment by the company’s leadership, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which could positively impact stakeholder sentiment.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RKT) stock is a Hold with a £5500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Reckitt stock, see the GB:RKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RKT is a Outperform.

Reckitt’s overall score is driven by solid financial performance and positive strategic initiatives from the earnings call. Technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions, while valuation metrics indicate potential overvaluation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RKT stock, click here.

More about Reckitt

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC is a multinational company operating in the consumer goods industry, primarily known for its health, hygiene, and home products. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products and services across various markets worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,487,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £38.2B

See more insights into RKT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue