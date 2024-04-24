Reckitt Announces Major Share Buyback

Reckitt (GB:RKT) has released an update.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has repurchased 210,588 of its own shares at prices ranging from 4,250 to 4,300 pence per share, for a volume-weighted average price of 4,274.28 pence each. The shares were bought back from Morgan Stanley & Co International plc and will be held as treasury shares, bringing the total treasury holdings to 30,858,891 shares and leaving 705,676,288 ordinary shares in issue for voting rights.

