Recce Pharmaceuticals Issues New Shares to Support Anti-Infective Development

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:RCE) ) has issued an announcement.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced the issuance of 811,062 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act. This move aligns with the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and does not involve any excluded information. The issuance of new shares is part of Recce’s ongoing efforts to support its operations and clinical trials, enhancing its position in the pharmaceutical industry focused on addressing unmet medical needs related to antibiotic resistance.

More about Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a company focused on developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives aimed at tackling antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Their product pipeline includes patented, broad-spectrum synthetic polymer anti-infectives such as RECCE 327, RECCE 435, and RECCE 529, which target bacterial and viral infections. The company has received recognition from the World Health Organization and the FDA for its efforts in combating antimicrobial resistance.

