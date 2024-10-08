Recce Pharmaceuticals Advances in Anti-Infectives

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the developer of a new class of synthetic anti-infectives targeting antibiotic-resistant superbugs and viral pathogens, has dispatched documents related to its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders, including a notice, proxy form, access letter, and marketing materials. The company’s promising anti-infective pipeline, with products recognized by the WHO and granted special designations by the FDA, aims to address critical global health challenges. The AGM is set to take place both in-person at Automic’s Sydney offices and virtually, ensuring accessible participation for all shareholders.

