REC Silicon Faces Challenges Amid Market Pressures

Rec Silicon ( (RNWEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rec Silicon presented to its investors.

REC Silicon, a global leader in silane-based high-purity silicon materials, operates manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and sales offices in Asia and the U.S., serving energy and technology sectors worldwide. In the third quarter of 2025, REC Silicon reported revenues of USD 16.9 million, a decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to lower sales volumes of silicon gases and polysilicon. The company faced an EBITDA loss of USD 7.2 million and a total loss of USD 14.0 million, including gains from discontinued operations at Moses Lake. Key financial metrics showed a challenging quarter with decreased revenues and increased losses, attributed to reduced sales and ongoing operational costs. The company secured USD 20.0 million in loans from Hanwha International and completed a share offer, resulting in Anchor AS assuming 60.2% ownership. Looking ahead, REC Silicon anticipates continued pressure on profitability due to market conditions and policy uncertainties, with a focus on cost management and operational resilience to navigate financial challenges.

