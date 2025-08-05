REC Silicon Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Board Election

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from REC Silicon ASA ( (RNWEF) ) is now available.

REC Silicon ASA has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 7, 2025, to elect new board members, with a proposed board composition outlined by Hanwha Group. This development could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (RNWEF) stock is a Hold with a NOK8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on REC Silicon ASA stock, see the RNWEF Stock Forecast page.

More about REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, providing high-purity silicon gases to the solar and electronics industries globally. With over 40 years of experience and proprietary technology, the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,259,393

Current Market Cap: NOK922M

For detailed information about RNWEF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue