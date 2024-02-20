Realty Income Publishes Financial Performance Breakdown

Realty Income (O) has released an update.

The Company has released a financial supplement on its website, which provides a detailed breakdown of its operating and financial performance for the last quarter and full year of 2023. This valuable resource offers insights into the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, but it is not considered officially filed under regulatory standards. Interested stock enthusiasts and casual investors can easily access this information to better understand the Company’s recent financial health and performance.

