reAlpha Tech Corp. Completes Promissory Note Repayment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

reAlpha Tech Corp. ( (AIRE) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, reAlpha Tech Corp. announced the full repayment of its secured promissory note with Streeterville Capital, LLC, originally issued on August 14, 2024. The repayment, totaling $4,466,201.65, including a 9% prepayment penalty, was made using cash on hand and proceeds from recent equity offerings. This repayment marks a significant milestone for reAlpha, as it eliminates the company’s long-term debt, strengthens its balance sheet, and enhances its financial flexibility, allowing it to focus on product development, market expansion, and strategic acquisitions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AIRE) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on reAlpha Tech Corp. stock, see the AIRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AIRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIRE is a Neutral.

The most significant factor is the poor financial performance, highlighting challenges in profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis shows neutral trends, while valuation remains unattractive due to the negative P/E ratio. Corporate events present both risks and opportunities, with compliance challenges and strategic initiatives impacting the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on AIRE stock, click here.

More about reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. is an AI-powered real estate technology company that is transforming the U.S. real estate services market. The company is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. reAlpha aims to create a vertically integrated ecosystem to provide a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership.

Average Trading Volume: 17,538,797

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $31.39M

For a thorough assessment of AIRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue