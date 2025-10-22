Realbotix Announces C$5 Million Private Placement to Boost AI Robotics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tokens.com Corp ( (TSE:XBOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Realbotix Corp. has announced a brokered private placement to raise up to C$5,000,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units at C$0.50 per unit. The proceeds will be used to advance the engineering, design, and commercialization of its AI-powered humanoid robots, as well as for general corporate purposes. This move is expected to strengthen Realbotix’s market position in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics, potentially impacting stakeholders by enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market reach.

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship. Their patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning them as a leader in human-centric robotics.

