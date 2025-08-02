Real Matters Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Real Matters Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Real Matters Reports Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Real Matters ((TSE:REAL)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Despite facing a challenging year-over-year comparison and a softer spring market, Real Matters showcased a strong sequential growth trajectory during its latest earnings call. The company highlighted significant new client acquisitions and an improved financial position, with positive aspects such as substantial market share gains and a healthy balance sheet outweighing the challenges faced.

Strong Sequential Growth Across All Segments

Real Matters reported double-digit sequential growth across all three of its segments in Q3 2025, with consolidated revenues rising by 22% from the previous quarter. This growth underscores the company’s ability to adapt and thrive despite a challenging market environment.

Significant Client Wins and Market Share Expansion

The company added four new clients and secured several notable wins, including the launch of a second Tier 1 lender in the U.S. Title segment. Additionally, Real Matters expanded its market share with a top 50 lender, demonstrating its competitive edge and strategic market positioning.

U.S. Title Segment Growth

The U.S. Title segment experienced a remarkable 30% year-over-year revenue increase, with refinance origination revenues up by 66%. This growth was driven by net market share gains and higher market volumes, highlighting the segment’s robust performance.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Real Matters achieved a positive consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million, marking a significant improvement from a loss of $1.9 million in the previous quarter. This turnaround reflects the company’s effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Healthy Balance Sheet

The company ended the quarter with $43.8 million in cash and no debt, maintaining a strong financial position. This healthy balance sheet provides Real Matters with the financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities.

Year-over-Year Revenue Decline

Despite the positive sequential growth, Real Matters faced an 8% decline in consolidated revenue and a 10% decline in net revenue year-over-year, primarily due to lower revenues in the U.S. Appraisal segment.

U.S. Appraisal Revenue and Margin Decline

The U.S. Appraisal segment saw a 13% year-over-year revenue decline, with net revenue margins decreasing by 140 basis points. This decline reflects the challenges faced in this segment amid a volatile macro environment.

Softer Spring Market

The spring market was softer than expected, influenced by enduring affordability issues, high rates, and a volatile macro environment. These factors contributed to the challenges faced by Real Matters during this period.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Real Matters is strategically positioned for market dynamics, with plans to achieve long-term growth in adjusted EBITDA across its U.S. Appraisal and Title segments. The company aims to leverage its strong cash position and zero debt to capitalize on growth opportunities, having added four new clients and expanded market share with existing ones.

In conclusion, Real Matters’ latest earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment, driven by strong sequential growth, significant client wins, and a healthy financial position. Despite facing year-over-year revenue declines and a softer spring market, the company remains optimistic about its strategic positioning and future growth prospects.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement