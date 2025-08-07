Real Brokerage Reports Robust Growth in Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Real Brokerage ( (REAX) ) is now available.

On August 7, 2025, The Real Brokerage Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth compared to the previous year. The company reported a 60% increase in the total value of completed real estate transactions, reaching $20.1 billion, and a 62% rise in the number of transactions closed. Revenue increased by 59% to $540.7 million, and the company achieved a net income of $1.6 million, a notable improvement from a net loss in the same period in 2024. These results highlight Real Brokerage’s strong operational performance and strategic growth in the real estate technology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (REAX) stock is a Buy with a $7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Real Brokerage stock, see the REAX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on REAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REAX is a Outperform.

Real Brokerage’s stock reflects strong revenue growth and promising strategic initiatives, particularly in its fintech and ancillary services. However, persistent profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio highlight the need for operational improvements and stronger financial stability. Technical indicators suggest caution, with potential short-term gains but risks for long-term investors.

To see Spark’s full report on REAX stock, click here.

More about Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc. is a growing real estate technology company focused on expanding its agent network, enhancing its proprietary technology platform, and diversifying its revenue streams through ancillary services. The company operates in the real estate industry, leveraging technology to improve operations and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 1,030,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $849.5M

See more insights into REAX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue