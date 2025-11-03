ReadyTech Addresses Cybersecurity Breach in VETtrak System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:RDY) ).

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. has reported a cyber incident involving its VETtrak student management system, where a cybercriminal published 13,866 files containing potentially sensitive information. The company is working with cybersecurity experts and affected customers to assess the impact and has taken legal steps to prevent further data dissemination. ReadyTech is collaborating with authorities and prioritizing the security and privacy of customer data.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RDY) stock is a Hold with a A$2.63 price target.

More about ReadyTech Holdings Ltd.

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. operates in the technology industry, providing software solutions with a focus on student management systems, notably the VETtrak platform.

Average Trading Volume: 99,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$270.6M



