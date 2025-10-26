ReadCloud Limited Reports Strong FY25 Financial Performance Amid Strategic Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ReadCloud Ltd. ( (AU:RCL) ) just unveiled an update.

ReadCloud Limited reported a strong financial performance for FY25, highlighted by a 109% increase in underlying EBITDA to $757k and a 29% growth in VET-in-Schools partnering fees. The company achieved a positive cash flow of $489k, marking a significant improvement from the previous period. Despite challenges such as a decline in Southern Solutions revenue and international eBooks sales, ReadCloud maintained disciplined cost management and invested in marketing and travel to support future sales growth. The restructuring of the eBooks team and leadership transition in international sales are strategic moves to address revenue volatility and enhance market positioning.

More about ReadCloud Ltd.

ReadCloud Limited is an Australian company that provides eLearning solutions to schools and the Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector. The company focuses on delivering technology and content services to educational institutions, with a significant emphasis on the domestic market.

Average Trading Volume: 64,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.75M

